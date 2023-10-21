Louisiana vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Sun Belt play features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Georgia State matchup in this article.
Louisiana vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Louisiana vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-3)
|62.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-3.5)
|63.5
|-162
|+134
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Memphis vs UAB
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Washington State vs Oregon
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Air Force vs Navy
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- SMU vs Temple
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Texas vs Houston
Louisiana vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Louisiana has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Georgia State is 4-1-0 ATS this year.
- The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.