Best Bets & Odds for the Kansas State vs. TCU Game – Saturday, October 21
Big 12 opponents will battle when the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Kansas State vs. TCU?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas State 32, TCU 25
- Kansas State has won two of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
- The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.
- TCU has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Horned Frogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.
- The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kansas State (-6)
- In six Kansas State games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- So far in 2023, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 6-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- TCU owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. TCU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 59.5 points just once this season.
- This season, TCU has played just one game with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 69.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the total of 59.5 for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Kansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.8
|52.5
|53.2
|Implied Total AVG
|32.3
|35
|29.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
TCU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.8
|57.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.2
|34.8
|33
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.