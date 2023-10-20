Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana this week.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Pearl River High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponchatoula High School at Fontainebleau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slidell High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Covington, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
