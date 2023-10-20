If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Rapides Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information below.

    • Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Northwood High School at Rayville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rayville, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Rosepine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rosepine, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grant High School at Peabody Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Alexandria, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Buckeye High School at Caldwell Parish High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Columbia, LA
    • Conference: 3A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

