Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 5 of the ALCS all knotted up at 2-2.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Pena has had a hit in 104 of 157 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 43 times (27.4%).
- In 6.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year (40.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
