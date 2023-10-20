Is there high school football on the docket this week in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Isidore Newman School at Metairie Park Country Day School