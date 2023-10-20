Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Grant Parish, Louisiana this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St Mary Catholic School at Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Montgomery, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Peabody Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
