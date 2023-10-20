Felix Auger-Aliassime 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel Odds
The field is getting smaller at the Swiss Indoors Basel, with Felix Auger-Aliassime in a semifinal against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune. Auger-Aliassime has +400 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from St. Jakobshalle Basel.
Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel
- Next Round: Semifinals
- Tournament Dates: October 21-29
- Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel
- Location: Basel, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime's Next Match
After defeating Alexander Shevchenko 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, Auger-Aliassime will meet Rune in the semifinals on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 AM ET.
Auger-Aliassime is listed at +120 to win his next contest versus Rune. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Auger-Aliassime Stats
- In the quarterfinals, Auger-Aliassime was victorious 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 versus Shevchenko on Friday.
- Through 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has won one title, and his record is 22-20.
- Auger-Aliassime has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 21-15 on that surface.
- Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Auger-Aliassime has played 25.3 games per match. He won 51.2% of them.
- In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has averaged 25.1 games.
- Over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has been victorious in 19.6% of his return games and 82.2% of his service games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his games on serve and 19.9% on return.
