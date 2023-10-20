The field is getting smaller at the Swiss Indoors Basel, with Felix Auger-Aliassime in a semifinal against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune. Auger-Aliassime has +400 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Auger-Aliassime's Next Match

After defeating Alexander Shevchenko 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, Auger-Aliassime will meet Rune in the semifinals on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 AM ET.

Auger-Aliassime Stats

In the quarterfinals, Auger-Aliassime was victorious 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 versus Shevchenko on Friday.

Through 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has won one title, and his record is 22-20.

Auger-Aliassime has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 21-15 on that surface.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Auger-Aliassime has played 25.3 games per match. He won 51.2% of them.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has averaged 25.1 games.

Over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has been victorious in 19.6% of his return games and 82.2% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his games on serve and 19.9% on return.

