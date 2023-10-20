Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
LaSalle High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Logansport, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
