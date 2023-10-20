Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Haughton High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Benton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plain Dealing High School at Glenbrook School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Minden, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.E. Byrd High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
