Game 5 of the ALCS will take place on Friday, October 20 at Globe Life Field, with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hosting Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:07 PM ET. The series is currently tied 2-2.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 65-44 record (winning 59.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 53.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have come away with 27 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +200 2nd 1st

