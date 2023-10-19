On Thursday, Yordan Alvarez (batting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 2-1.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

In 75.2% of his games this year (91 of 121), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (25.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has an RBI in 58 of 121 games this year, with multiple RBI in 33 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 55.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.0%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings