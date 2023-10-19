If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Saint Mary Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Saint Mary Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: New Iberia, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

