When the SE Louisiana Lions play the Northwestern State Demons at 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 19, our computer model predicts the Lions will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-3.1) 45.7 SE Louisiana 24, Northwestern State 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)

The Demons have one win against the spread this year.

The Demons have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

No Lions three games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Demons vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northwestern State 12.8 35.2 8.5 30.0 15.7 38.7 SE Louisiana 19.3 33.4 18.7 26.0 19.8 39.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.