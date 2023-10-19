Will Jamaal Williams Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jamaal Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Williams' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Williams has run for 74 yards on 27 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.7 yards per carry, and has two catches (two targets) for seven yards.
Jamaal Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Saints.
Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|27
|74
|0
|2.7
|2
|2
|7
|0
Williams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|18
|45
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
