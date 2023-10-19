Chris Olave has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 270.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Olave's 53 targets have resulted in 32 receptions for a team-high 414 yards (69.0 per game) and one score so far this season.

Olave vs. the Jaguars

Olave vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is giving up 270.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Jaguars have put up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

Olave, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.

Olave has received 24.1% of his team's 220 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He has been targeted 53 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (49th in NFL).

Olave has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Olave has been targeted four times in the red zone (15.4% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 11 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

