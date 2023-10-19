Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.
- McCormick enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- In 78 of 118 games this season (66.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 118), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, McCormick has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
