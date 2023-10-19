Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Caddo Parish, Louisiana has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Booker T. Washington High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Woodlawn High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.E. Byrd High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minden High School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
