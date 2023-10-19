Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-1.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 69th in slugging.
- In 63.1% of his 168 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 168 games he has played this year, he's homered in 27 of them (16.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this season (64 of 168), with more than one RBI 25 times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 49.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (13.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.