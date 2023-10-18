Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

In 65.8% of his 155 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

In 6.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 37 games this season (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 63 times this season (40.6%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings