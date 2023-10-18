On Wednesday, October 18 at 8:03 PM ET, the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at Globe Life Field. Max Scherzer will get the call for the Rangers, while Cristian Javier will take the hill for the Astros. The series is currently 2-0 in favor of the Rangers.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 108 games this season and won 65 (60.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 48-31 record (winning 60.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Astros have come away with 26 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 2nd

