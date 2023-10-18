Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 18.
The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Astros have been victorious in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 8
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
|October 10
|@ Twins
|W 9-1
|Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
|October 11
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
|October 15
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 16
|Rangers
|L 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Max Scherzer
|October 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.