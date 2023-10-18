Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 18.

The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Astros have been victorious in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

