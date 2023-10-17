The Dallas Stars (1-0) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) -- who've won three in a row -- on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

You can see the Stars attempt to knock off the the Golden Knights on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked seventh in the NHL.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 256 power-play chances.

The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60.1% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.4% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights had 267 goals last season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +42, they were ninth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights had 42 power-play goals (on 207 chances), 25th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play percentage (20.29%).

Golden Knights Key Players