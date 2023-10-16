Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael Brantley is available when the Houston Astros battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 1-0.
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Brantley has picked up a hit in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Brantley has picked up an RBI in five games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (16.7%).
- In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.