Saints vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, October 15, 2023, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) are favored by only 1.5 points against the Houston Texans (2-3). For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.
As the Saints prepare for this matchup against the Texans, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Texans can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Saints.
Saints vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-1.5)
|42.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Saints (-1.5)
|42.5
|-124
|+106
New Orleans vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
Saints vs. Texans Betting Insights
- New Orleans is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Saints have no wins ATS (0-3-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- None of New Orleans' five games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.
- Houston has beaten the spread three times in five games.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Texans are 3-1.
- A pair of Houston five games in 2023 have hit the over.
