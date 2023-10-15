The Houston Texans (2-3) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Saints vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Saints winning by 1.5, the model has the Texans taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (13.0 points). Take the Texans.

The Saints have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.

The Saints have gone 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New Orleans has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Texans have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.

This season, Houston has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+1.5)



Houston (+1.5) The Saints have put together a record of 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

New Orleans is winless against the spread when it has played as 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-2-1).

The Texans are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games as an underdog by 1.5 points or more so far this season, the Texans have gone 3-1 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42)



Under (42) The two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 42.2 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 42 points.

The Saints and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 6.8 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42 set in this matchup.

None of the Saints' five games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.

In theTexans' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 2 65.5 1 25.0 0

Dameon Pierce Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 49.4 1 16.8 0

