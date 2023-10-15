Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are conceding the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 183 per game.

Woods has 221 receiving yards on 21 grabs (40 targets), averaging 44.2 yards per game.

Woods vs. the Saints

Woods vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New Orleans on the season.

The Saints allow 183 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Saints have surrendered five passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this season.

Woods has received 21.4% of his team's 187 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He has 221 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 106th in league play with 5.5 yards per target.

Woods does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

With five red zone targets, Woods has been on the receiving end of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

