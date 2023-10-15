Will Robert Woods Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Woods' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 6, Woods has 21 receptions for 221 yards -- 10.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 40 occasions.
Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Texans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Noah Brown (FP/groin): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Nathaniel Dell (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Texans vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|40
|21
|221
|59
|0
|10.5
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
