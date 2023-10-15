Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Woods' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 6, Woods has 21 receptions for 221 yards -- 10.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 40 occasions.

Keep an eye on Woods' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Texans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Noah Brown (FP/groin): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Nathaniel Dell (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 40 21 221 59 0 10.5

Woods Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0

Rep Robert Woods and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.