Rashod Bateman has a good matchup when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Titans allow 240.2 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Bateman has reeled in eight passes on 12 targets for 67 yards, averaging 16.8 yards per game this year.

Bateman vs. the Titans

Bateman vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is conceding 240.2 yards per outing this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Titans' defense ranks seventh in the NFL with five passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Bateman Receiving Insights

In four games this year, Bateman has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Bateman has 8.4% of his team's target share (12 targets on 143 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 5.6 yards per target.

Bateman, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

