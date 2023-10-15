Rashaad Penny was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 6 contest against the New York Jets (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Penny's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Penny had season stats last year which included 346 rushing yards on 57 carries (6.1 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus four receptions on five targets for 16 yards.

Rashaad Penny Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other RB is on the injury report for the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Penny 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 57 346 2 6.1 5 4 16 0

Penny Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 12 60 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @49ers 6 15 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 14 66 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Lions 17 151 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Saints 8 54 0 0 0 0

