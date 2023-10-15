Will Rashaad Penny Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rashaad Penny was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 6 contest against the New York Jets (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Penny's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Penny had season stats last year which included 346 rushing yards on 57 carries (6.1 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus four receptions on five targets for 16 yards.
Keep an eye on Penny's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Rashaad Penny Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Eagles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eagles vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Penny 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|57
|346
|2
|6.1
|5
|4
|16
|0
Penny Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|12
|60
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|14
|66
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|17
|151
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|8
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep Rashaad Penny and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.