Quez Watkins will be running routes against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Watkins has grabbed four passes (on five targets) for 21 yards (to average 10.5 per game) so far this year.

Watkins vs. the Jets

Watkins vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 60 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 60 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed seven opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 206.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Jets have given up seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 16th among NFL teams.

Quez Watkins Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Watkins Receiving Insights

Watkins has been targeted on five of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (3.0% target share).

He averages 4.2 yards per target this season (21 yards on five targets).

Watkins does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Watkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

