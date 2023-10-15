Will Quez Watkins Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quez Watkins is listed as out and won't play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 6 game against the New York Jets, which begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Watkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 6, Watkins has four receptions for 21 yards -- 5.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on five occasions.
Quez Watkins Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Jack Stoll (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Eagles vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|21
|25
|0
|5.3
Watkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|3
|2
|4
|0
