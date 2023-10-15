Quez Watkins is listed as out and won't play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 6 game against the New York Jets, which begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Watkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 6, Watkins has four receptions for 21 yards -- 5.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on five occasions.

Quez Watkins Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Jack Stoll (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Eagles vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Watkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 21 25 0 5.3

Watkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 2 2 17 0 Week 5 @Rams 3 2 4 0

