Olamide Zaccheaus will be running routes against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Jets in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Zaccheaus has racked up 69 yards on three receptions with one TD, averaging 34.5 yards per game so far this year.

Zaccheaus vs. the Jets

Zaccheaus vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

Seven players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 206.4 passing yards the Jets give up per contest makes them the 14th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jets' defense is 16th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Eagles Player Previews

Olamide Zaccheaus Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Zaccheaus Receiving Insights

Zaccheaus has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Zaccheaus has received 3.0% of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (five targets).

He has picked up 13.8 yards per target (69 yards on five targets).

Zaccheaus has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

Zaccheaus' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

