Odell Beckham Jr. will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

So far this season, Beckham has reeled in seven passes on 11 targets for 79 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Beckham and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Beckham vs. the Titans

Beckham vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is allowing 240.2 yards per outing this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Opponents of the Titans have scored five touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Watch Ravens vs Titans on Fubo!

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Beckham with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Beckham Receiving Insights

In three games this season, Beckham has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Beckham has been targeted on 11 of his team's 143 passing attempts this season (7.7% target share).

He has been targeted 11 times this season, averaging 7.2 yards per target.

Beckham, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Beckham (three red zone targets) has been targeted 15.0% of the time in the red zone (20 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.