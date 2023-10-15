Odell Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Beckham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Beckham has been targeted 11 times and has seven catches for 79 yards (11.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Ravens.

Ravens vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 7 79 10 0 11.3

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0

