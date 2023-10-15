Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Beckham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Beckham has been targeted 11 times and has seven catches for 79 yards (11.3 per reception) and zero TDs.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Ravens.
Ravens vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|7
|79
|10
|0
|11.3
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
