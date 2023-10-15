Noah Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Brown's stats on this page.

In the passing game last year, Brown was targeted 74 times, with season stats of 555 yards on 43 receptions (12.9 per catch) and three TDs. He also had zero carries for zero yards.

Noah Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week: Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 21 Rec; 221 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Nathaniel Dell (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Texans vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Brown 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 74 43 555 128 3 12.9

Brown Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 5 68 0 Week 2 Bengals 5 5 91 1 Week 3 @Giants 7 5 54 0 Week 4 Commanders 6 3 61 0 Week 5 @Rams 2 1 5 0 Week 6 @Eagles 3 1 10 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 50 0 Week 10 @Packers 4 1 3 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2 2 42 0 Week 13 Colts 2 2 15 0 Week 14 Texans 6 4 85 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 9 6 49 2 Week 16 Eagles 2 1 5 0 Week 17 @Titans 4 1 7 0 Week 18 @Commanders 6 1 10 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 2 2 18 0 Divisional @49ers 2 2 21 0

