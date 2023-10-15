Will Noah Brown Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Brown's stats on this page.
In the passing game last year, Brown was targeted 74 times, with season stats of 555 yards on 43 receptions (12.9 per catch) and three TDs. He also had zero carries for zero yards.
Noah Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week:
- Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 21 Rec; 221 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Nathaniel Dell (DNP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Texans vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Brown 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|74
|43
|555
|128
|3
|12.9
Brown Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|5
|68
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|5
|5
|91
|1
|Week 3
|@Giants
|7
|5
|54
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|6
|3
|61
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|50
|0
|Week 10
|@Packers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|6
|4
|85
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|9
|6
|49
|2
|Week 16
|Eagles
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|6
|1
|10
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|2
|2
|21
|0
