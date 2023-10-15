Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 183 per game.

Collins has a team-best 467 yards receiving on 25 grabs (on 36 targets) with three TDs this campaign, averaging 93.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Collins and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Collins vs. the Saints

Collins vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is allowing 183 yards per contest this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Opponents of the Saints have totaled five touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Saints' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Watch Texans vs Saints on Fubo!

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Collins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins, in three of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Collins has 19.3% of his team's target share (36 targets on 187 passing attempts).

He has 467 receiving yards on 36 targets to rank sixth in NFL play with 13.0 yards per target.

Collins has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has 33.3% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Collins has been targeted two times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 168 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.