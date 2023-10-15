Nelson Agholor will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Agholor has hauled in 170 receiving yards (after 14 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 17 times, and is putting up 42.5 yards per game.

Agholor vs. the Titans

Agholor vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Titans surrender 240.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is ranked seventh in the league with five passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Agholor Receiving Insights

Agholor has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Agholor has been targeted on 17 of his team's 143 passing attempts this season (11.9% target share).

He has 170 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 19th in NFL play with 10.0 yards per target.

Agholor has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Agholor (two red zone targets) has been targeted 10.0% of the time in the red zone (20 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

