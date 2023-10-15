Will Nathaniel Dell Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nathaniel Dell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Dell's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 6, Dell has 19 receptions for 324 yards -- 17.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for nine yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.
Keep an eye on Dell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Nathaniel Dell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Texans have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Noah Brown (FP/groin): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 21 Rec; 221 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texans vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|19
|324
|97
|2
|17.1
Dell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|10
|7
|72
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|57
|0
Rep Nathaniel Dell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.