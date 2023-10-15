Nathaniel Dell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Dell's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 6, Dell has 19 receptions for 324 yards -- 17.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for nine yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.

Keep an eye on Dell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Nathaniel Dell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Texans have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Noah Brown (FP/groin): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/nir - rest): 21 Rec; 221 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Dell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 19 324 97 2 17.1

Dell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 7 5 145 1 Week 4 Steelers 3 1 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 57 0

Rep Nathaniel Dell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.