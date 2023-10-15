Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sunday, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALCS..
He is back in action for the first time since October 11, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Twins.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Brantley has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), with multiple hits six times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Brantley has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
- In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
