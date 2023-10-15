Baltimore Ravens receiver Mark Andrews has a good matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 240.2 per game.

Andrews' 28 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 225 yards (and an average of 56.3 per game) and three scores.

Andrews vs. the Titans

Andrews vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

Andrews will play against the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans give up 240.2 passing yards per game.

The Titans' defense ranks seventh in the NFL with five passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Andrews Receiving Insights

Andrews, in two of four games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Andrews has received 19.6% of his team's 143 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He has been targeted 28 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (50th in NFL).

Andrews has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of four), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 23.1% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With five red zone targets, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

Andrews' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 5 REC / 80 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

