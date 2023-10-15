Lamar Jackson will be facing the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Jackson has piled up 1,030 passing yards (206.0 per game) for Baltimore, completing 69.9% of his passes with four touchdown passes and two interceptions on the year. On 47 carries, Jackson has run for 265 yards, recording four TDs and averaging 53.0 rushing yards per game.

Jackson vs. the Titans

Jackson vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed two opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Titans have cenceded three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Tennessee in 2023.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

Jackson will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans give up 240.2 passing yards per contest.

The Titans' defense ranks seventh in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (five total passing TDs).

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-115)

224.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has finished above his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities this season.

The Ravens, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.6% of the time while running 53.4%.

Jackson is No. 12 in the NFL averaging 7.2 yards per attempt (1,030 total yards passing).

Jackson has completed a touchdown pass twice out of five games, and had multiple TDs on both occasions.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (61.5% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Jackson has attempted 20 passes in the red zone (46.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-118)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in five opportunities this season.

In two games this year, Jackson has rushed for at least one touchdown, racking up multiple scores both times.

He has seven carries in the red zone (30.4% of his team's 23 red zone rushes).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-38 / 236 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-19 / 186 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-31 / 202 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 14 ATT / 101 YDS / 2 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 24-for-33 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 17-for-22 / 169 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

