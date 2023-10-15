Sunday, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.

In his last action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 0-for-4.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 161 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.

In 27 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 41.6% of his games this season, Tucker has notched at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 72 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Rangers Pitching Rankings