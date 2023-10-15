Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sunday, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.
In his last action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 0-for-4.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 161 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.
- In 27 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 41.6% of his games this season, Tucker has notched at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
