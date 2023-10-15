Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell has a good matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 146.2 per game.

So far this season, Gainwell has accumulated 128 rushing yards on 39 attempts (32 ypg). On the year, Gainwell also has eight receptions for 39 yards (9.8 ypg).

Gainwell vs. the Jets

Gainwell vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jets during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed one opposing rusher to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jets have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 146.2 rushing yards the Jets concede per outing makes them the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Jets have scored one touchdown on the ground (0.2 per game). The Jets' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

Gainwell has gone over his rushing yards total twice in four opportunities this season.

The Eagles, who are sixth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.4% of the time while running 51.6%.

His team has attempted 179 rushes this season. He's taken 39 of those carries (21.8%).

Gainwell has no rushing touchdowns in four games this season.

He has 13 carries in the red zone (31.7% of his team's 41 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

Gainwell has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Gainwell has been targeted on 10 of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (6.0% target share).

He has racked up 3.9 yards per target (39 yards on 10 targets).

Gainwell does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 14 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

