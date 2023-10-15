Justice Hill will be up against the ninth-best run defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

On 29 attempts, Hill has rushed for 115 yards (28.8 ypg), with three rushing TDs. Hill has also caught seven passes for 25 yards.

Hill vs. the Titans

Hill vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Titans have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Hill will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked run defense this week. The Titans concede 94.6 yards on the ground per game.

So far this season, the Titans have surrendered three passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Hill Rushing Insights

The Ravens pass on 46.6% of their plays and run on 53.4%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 17.7% of his team's 164 rushing attempts this season (29).

Hill has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 23.1% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has nine red zone carries for 39.1% of the team share (his team runs on 53.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Justice Hill Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Hill Receiving Insights

Hill has 4.9% of his team's target share (seven targets on 143 passing attempts).

He has been targeted seven times this season, averaging 3.6 yards per target.

Hill does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 11 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 ATT / 9 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

