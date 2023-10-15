Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face the New York Jets and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

This season, Hurts has thrown for 1,262 yards (252.4 per game), going 113-for-168 (67.3%) and tallying six TDs with four picks. Hurts has contributed 206 rushing yards (plus four rushing touchdowns) on 55 carries while compiling 41.2 yards per contest.

Hurts vs. the Jets

Hurts vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to put up 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Jets have cenceded five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The 206.4 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Jets have the No. 16 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding seven this season (1.4 per game).

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 228.5 (-115)

228.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has gone over his passing yards total three times this year (60.0%).

The Eagles, who are sixth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.4% of the time while running 51.6%.

Hurts is No. 7 in the league averaging 7.5 yards per attempt (1,262 total yards passing).

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored 10 of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (83.3%).

Hurts has attempted 18 passes in the red zone (30.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has hit the over on his rushing yards total once in five opportunities this season.

Hurts has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 15 carries in the red zone (36.6% of his team's 41 red zone rushes).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-38 / 303 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 15 ATT / 72 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-37 / 319 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 23-for-37 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 10 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 18-for-23 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 2 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 22-for-33 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

