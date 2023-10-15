Will Jack Stoll Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the New York Jets at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Stoll's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Stoll has been targeted three times and has two catches for 10 yards (5.0 per reception) and zero TDs.
Jack Stoll Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Eagles.
Eagles vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Stoll 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|2
|10
|0
|0
|5.0
Stoll Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|1
|1
|4
|0
