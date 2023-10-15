Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the New York Jets at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Stoll's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Stoll has been targeted three times and has two catches for 10 yards (5.0 per reception) and zero TDs.

Jack Stoll Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Stoll 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 2 10 0 0 5.0

Stoll Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Buccaneers 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Rams 1 1 4 0

