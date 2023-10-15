Gus Edwards has a difficult matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Titans concede 94.6 rushing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

In the ground game, Edwards has carried the rock 56 times for 241 yards (48.2 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. And Edwards has added two receptions for 1 yards (0.2 ypg).

Edwards vs. the Titans

Edwards vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games The Titans have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed two opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Titans have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 94.6 rushing yards per game conceded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Titans have put up three touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Titans' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has hit his rushing yards over in 80.0% of his opportunities (four of five games).

The Ravens pass on 46.6% of their plays and run on 53.4%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 34.1% of his team's 164 rushing attempts this season (56).

Edwards has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has three carries in the red zone (13.0% of his team's 23 red zone rushes).

Gus Edwards Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (+110)

Edwards Receiving Insights

So far this year, Edwards hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Edwards has received 2.1% of his team's 143 passing attempts this season (three targets).

He has been targeted three times this season, averaging 0.3 yards per target.

Edwards does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

