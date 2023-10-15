Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will face the New York Jets and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith's 23 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 290 yards (58 per game) and two TDs this year.

Smith vs. the Jets

Smith vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Jets yield 206.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets' defense ranks 16th in the league with seven passing TDs allowed so far this year.

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in two of five games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has 20.2% of his team's target share (34 targets on 168 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.5 yards per target (39th in league play), picking up 290 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

In two of five games this year, Smith has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 16.7% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Smith (two red zone targets) has been targeted 11.1% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 7 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

