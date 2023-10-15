Devin Singletary has a difficult matchup when his Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints give up 91.6 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Singletary has amassed 27 carries for 95 yards (19.0 ypg). Singletary, as a pass-catcher, has four catches for 25 yards (5.0 ypg).

Singletary vs. the Saints

Singletary vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 44 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 44 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints defense has not allowed a rusher to pick up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Singletary will face the NFL's eighth-ranked run defense this week. The Saints allow 91.6 yards on the ground per game.

The Saints' defense ranks second in the league with one rushing TD allowed so far this season.

Texans Player Previews

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in five opportunities this season.

The Texans pass on 57.9% of their plays and run on 42.1%. They are 10th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 19.9% of his team's 136 rushing attempts this season (27).

In five games this season, Singletary has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

He has four carries in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 24 red zone rushes).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-120)

Singletary Receiving Insights

This season, Singletary hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Singletary has been targeted on five of his team's 187 passing attempts this season (2.7% target share).

He has picked up 5.0 yards per target (25 yards on five targets).

Singletary does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

